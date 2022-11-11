UAE leaders offer condolences after death of Saudi Prince's mother

A number of Saudi royals attended the funeral proceedings

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar message expressing his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

