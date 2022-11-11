UAE leaders offer condolences after death of Saudi Prince's mother

Polls by three major Israeli TV stations indicate that former PM and his allies would capture enough seats to form new government
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar message expressing his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
Discussions to focus on food and energy crises aggravated by war
The fifth election in less than four years follows the collapse of a coalition that ousted PM Netanyahu last year
Outbreak reached Beirut, but authorities say most cases remain concentrated where it started in the northern town of Bebnine
Mass indictments mark the government's first major legal action aims at quashing dissent since unrest erupted over six weeks ago
President Raisi says security is the red line of the Islamic Republic in a warning to protestors
Technical understanding of digital footprint, monthly subscription models, and serialising online documents will help curb the unlicensed spread of e-books
Dozens of supporters gather at presidential palace to see him off; he departs with no successor; critics blame him for calamities including port blast