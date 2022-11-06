UAE President to attend COP27 in Egypt

Also showcased at the event are ancient scriptures that date back to the 13th century
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will attend the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which is being held in Sharm El Sheikh in the Arab Republic of Egypt.
The conference will welcome world leaders, heads of government, and representatives of international bodies and civil societies to engage in constructive dialogue aimed at tackling climate change.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed will lead a high-level delegation at the conference, which provides an opportunity for the UAE to strengthen existing sustainable development partnerships and support international climate action initiatives.
The delegation accompanying His Highness during the visit will include:
ALSO READ:
Also showcased at the event are ancient scriptures that date back to the 13th century
The 60-metre landmark lights up in the evenings, serving as the perfect welcome to visitors at any time of the day
Sheikha Latifa lauds role of institution in catering to the needs of People of Determination
New volume will be distributed in schools and libraries across 15 countries in Mena region
Momentum gained during Expo 2020 Dubai has been sustained so far
One online store says all its stocks have been sold, while another reports a 50 per cent rise in purchases
The event will also offer visitors an opportunity to learn about Emirati civilisation and culture
He knew cotton seeds needed to be grown at 15-25 degrees Celsius, and he didn't have a temperature-controlled room for the project — but then he thought, why not try?