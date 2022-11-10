UAE President, King Hamad discuss enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation

Ammar Freez broke two records for football touches, one on his own and one with athlete Abdulla Al Hattawi
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thurday discussed with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain the deep-rooted ties between their countries and ways to enhance cooperation and expand scope to advance their mutual interests.
King Hamad welcomed Sheikh Mohamed, wishing him good health and happiness, and the UAE continued progress and prosperity.
During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged talks that highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Bahrain and their peoples, and their shared keenness on boosting them to meet their aspirations for further development.
The UAE President expressed his delight at visiting Bahrain and meeting King Hamad.
For his part, the King of Bahrain expressed his pride at the historical UAE-Bahrain relations, and at the advanced bilateral cooperation and coordination they achieved in all fields, which helps drive prosperity in service of their countries and peoples.
Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by King Hamad, also toured the Bahrain International Airshow 2022, which is being held at the Sakhir Airbase and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
During the tour, the UAE President was briefed on the latest developments in Bahrain's civil and military aviation sector in terms of advanced systems, technology, and solutions.
He also interacted with the participants and listened to explanations about their most important initiatives and innovations.
Sheikh Mohamed praised the level of organisation that Bahrain put into the air show.
Ammar Freez broke two records for football touches, one on his own and one with athlete Abdulla Al Hattawi
Beginning with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the country's founding father, all leaders have been advocates of religious tolerance
Travel aggregators are seeing a huge influx in demand for the 4-day break, with several offering affordable packages that won't burn a hole in your pocket
Ministry announces issue of new report as part of its efforts to support sustainable finance growth
The product ensures protection to car engine under stressful motoring conditions
Winner to be crowned in grand closing ceremony which will be held at Dubai Opera on Thursday
15-year-old Sanith Piyadigamage's latest work seeks to understand one of the 20th century's most defining events from the lens of a teenager
The show will be broadcast live to residents across the country