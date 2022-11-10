UAE President, King Hamad discuss enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation

Sheikh Mohamed also tours Bahrain International Airshow 2022

By WAM Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 7:28 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thurday discussed with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain the deep-rooted ties between their countries and ways to enhance cooperation and expand scope to advance their mutual interests.

King Hamad welcomed Sheikh Mohamed, wishing him good health and happiness, and the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged talks that highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Bahrain and their peoples, and their shared keenness on boosting them to meet their aspirations for further development.

The UAE President expressed his delight at visiting Bahrain and meeting King Hamad.

For his part, the King of Bahrain expressed his pride at the historical UAE-Bahrain relations, and at the advanced bilateral cooperation and coordination they achieved in all fields, which helps drive prosperity in service of their countries and peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by King Hamad, also toured the Bahrain International Airshow 2022, which is being held at the Sakhir Airbase and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

During the tour, the UAE President was briefed on the latest developments in Bahrain's civil and military aviation sector in terms of advanced systems, technology, and solutions.

He also interacted with the participants and listened to explanations about their most important initiatives and innovations.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the level of organisation that Bahrain put into the air show.