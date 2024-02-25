UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait emir on National Day, Liberation Day

Rashid has a clear ambition for his future: to become a renowned Emirati musician and represent the UAE with pride, across the globe
The President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir, and to the Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah.
Kuwait celebrates its 63rd National Day on Sunday, February 25.
ALSO READ:
Rashid has a clear ambition for his future: to become a renowned Emirati musician and represent the UAE with pride, across the globe
Residents are still recovering from the unstable weather that hit the eastern coast of UAE more than a week ago
Open from 10am to 10pm, the festival is free to enter for everyone
The move could boost confidence in the country and attract more money from overseas
The ‘Day of Inspiration’, organised by the women’s wing brought together more than 2,000 women at the temple this week
The riders will start at the magnificent Louvre Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Island and finish at Abu Dhabi Breakwater
In 2022, more than 85,000 people benefited from Ma’an’s cooperation with third sector institutions, government agencies, and private sector companies
Draws are temporarily on hold as the country is set to get only one national lottery operator but participants from around the world can still take part