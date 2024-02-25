UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait emir on National Day, Liberation Day

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 7:44 PM

The President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir, and to the Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah.

Kuwait celebrates its 63rd National Day on Sunday, February 25.

