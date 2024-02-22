Mandatory biometric fingerprinting announced for citizens and residents in Kuwait

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 9:53 AM

Mandatory fingerprinting for all citizens and residents has been announced by the General Administration of Security Relations and Media, following a crucial update from Kuwait's Ministry of Interior.

Starting from March 1, 2024, individuals have a period of three months until June 1, 2024, to undergo this process. Failure to comply will result in the suspension of all transactions with the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry of Interior has established various centres across the country for fingerprinting. These centres are operational at all border crossings, Kuwait International Airport, and designated commercial complexes. Kuwaitis, citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and residents can undergo biometric fingerprinting at these centres.

The designated locations for biometric fingerprinting include:

Hawalli Security Directorate in Hawalli Governorate

Farwaniya Security Directorate in Farwaniya Governorate

Al Ahmadi Security Directorate in Al-Ahmadi Governorate

Mubarak Al Kabeer Security Directorate in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate

Al Jahra Security Directorate in Al-Jahra Governorate (for citizens and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries)

Personality Investigation Department, Corporate Fingerprinting, in the Ali Sabah Al Salem area

Identity Investigation Department fingerprints companies in the Jahra area (for residents)

Designated commercial complexes: Avenues Mall, 360 Mall, Al Kout Mall, Capital Mall, and Ministries Complex

The authorities clarified that travellers are allowed to leave Kuwait and exempted from immediate fingerprinting; however, the process is mandatory upon their return.

Residents are urged to comply with the directive to avoid any inconvenience or disruption of transactions in the Ministry of Interior.

