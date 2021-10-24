UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
A 5-year-old Egyptian student died in a road accident in Fujairah today morning (October 24).
The KG1 student died on the spot after he was run over by a speeding car while crossing the road to reach his school located in Sakmkam area.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Colonel Saleh Al-Dhanhani, The Director of Traffic and Patrols Department in Fujairah Police said that they received a call at the operation room at 7:23 am this morning reporting that a five-year-old student was run over near a private school in Fujairah.
The police patrol rushed to the area and found out that the boy had died on the spot.
The accident was caused due to over speeding, negligence and lack of attention by the Arab national driver.
The police also blamed the parents for allowing the little child to cross the road to the school, which led to the accident.
Col Dhanhani expressed deep regret over the accident and the tragic consequences that it entailed.
He urged drivers to be careful and focus while driving their vehicles, especially during school hours. He warned of the need to cross the road from designated areas to avoid fatal run-over accidents.
