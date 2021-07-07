News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Indian student dies in road accident as car crashes into tree

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 7, 2021
Supplied photo

He passed away on the way to the hospital.


A 19-year-old Indian student died in a road accident, in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, on Wednesday.

Ibad Ajmal was driving the car and crashed it into a tree. The teenager was immediately rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

“Ibad was alone in the car and must have dozed off while driving. He passed away on the way to the hospital,” said a close family friend, after the funeral held on Wednesday evening.

A former student of the Abu Dhabi Indian School (until grade 10) and Bright Riders School (until grade 12), Ibad was pursuing aircraft engineering and maintenance systems at the University of South Wales’ Cardiff campus in the UK.

Last month, he flew down to Abu Dhabi, to spend time with his parents ,Ajmal Rasheed and Nabeela, and siblings Nooha, Alia and Omer.

The family hails from Kannur district of Kerala state.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210707&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709264&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 