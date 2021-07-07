UAE: Indian student dies in road accident as car crashes into tree
He passed away on the way to the hospital.
A 19-year-old Indian student died in a road accident, in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, on Wednesday.
Ibad Ajmal was driving the car and crashed it into a tree. The teenager was immediately rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
“Ibad was alone in the car and must have dozed off while driving. He passed away on the way to the hospital,” said a close family friend, after the funeral held on Wednesday evening.
A former student of the Abu Dhabi Indian School (until grade 10) and Bright Riders School (until grade 12), Ibad was pursuing aircraft engineering and maintenance systems at the University of South Wales’ Cardiff campus in the UK.
Last month, he flew down to Abu Dhabi, to spend time with his parents ,Ajmal Rasheed and Nabeela, and siblings Nooha, Alia and Omer.
The family hails from Kannur district of Kerala state.
