UAE: Grade 5 Indian student dies after accident

A Grade 5 student has died days after a traffic accident in the UAE.

He was a student of India International School in Sharjah.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the school identified the boy as Abdullah Zamir Kazi.

The school said he died on June 9, after a “motor accident”.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family,” the school posted.

More details to follow.