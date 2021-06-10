UAE: Grade 5 Indian student dies after accident
The school said he died on June 9, after a 'motor accident'.
A Grade 5 student has died days after a traffic accident in the UAE.
He was a student of India International School in Sharjah.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the school identified the boy as Abdullah Zamir Kazi.
The school said he died on June 9, after a “motor accident”.
“We express our deepest condolences to the family,” the school posted.
More details to follow.
