UAE: Indian man wins Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw

When called by the show host, Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth went quiet and hung up, appearing to be in disbelief at the news

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 9:44 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 10:14 PM

An Indian national became the new millionaire during the Big Ticket’s draw series number 250 held in Abu Dhabi.

Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth, who is based in the Indian city of Bengaluru, won the grand prize of Dh20 million with his ticket number 261031, bought on March 22.

When the show host Richard called Arun, he went quiet and hung up. The newest winner living in the Indian city appeared to be in disbelief after hearing the familiar sound associated with the draw. However, the show organisers have said they will call him again later to reconfirm that he has won the grand prize.

Separately, Indian national Suresh Mathan, who lives in Bahrain, won the second prize of Dh100,000. He purchased his winning ticket number 018462 on March 27. Oman-based Indian national Muhammed Shefeek pocketed the third prize of Dh90,000, having purchased ticket number 333142 on March 28.

