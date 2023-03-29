UAE: Filipino expat first to win 10 gold coins in Mahzooz Ramadan raffle

A Bangladeshi national also won Dh1 million in the weekly draw

A Filipino expat in the UAE has become Mahzooz's first Golden Ramadan Raffle winner, taking home 10 gold coins.

Originally from the Philippines, Mary Grace works as an HR professional and has lived in the UAE with her family for ten years. Having been introduced to Mahzooz by her parents two years ago, she has been participating every week.

The 32-year-old winner couldn't believe her luck when she got the news. “My parents are retired and content with the simple pleasures of life, such as gardening and looking after my sister's children. It’s my parents who continuously remind me to purchase my lines every weekend hoping that I will eventually win- and I did”, she says fondly. Her family considers her to be their lucky charm.

Mary intends to use her winnings wisely. She does not want to monetise it right away because she believes the value of gold will appreciate even more.

The same draw also saw Mohammed, a lucky winner from Bangladesh, become the third 'guaranteed' raffle draw millionaire. He took home Dh1 million.

The inaugural Golden Ramadan Raffle was held during the 121st Mahzooz weekly draw will continue to run throughout the holy month, awarding various gold prizes every week. A lucky participant will have a chance to win 200gm of gold next Saturday.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a 'guaranteed' millionaire-to-be.

