UAE: Indian expat wins $1 million for second time in Dubai Duty Free draw

Two others to drive away luxury vehicles

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 3:13 PM Last updated: Wed 11 May 2022, 3:39 PM

A lucky Indian expat won the latest $1 million Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw for the second time.

Sree Sunil Sreedharan, a 55-year-old Indian based in Dubai became the 8th person to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion twice. He bought the lucky ticket (number 1938) in the Millennium Millionaire Series 388 online on April 10.

Sreedharan previously won a $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 310 with ticket number 4638 in September 2019. Incredibly, he also won a Range Rover HSE 360PS (Fuji White) car in Finest Surprise Series 1746 with ticket number 1293 in February 2020.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotions for more than 20 years, Sreedharan, who used to work as an estimation manager for a company in Abu Dhabi, now runs his own online trading business in Dubai.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for making me a second time winner of $1 million. I’m encouraging everyone to participate in this amazing promotion and be patient. I am certainly a proof of that!” he said.

Sreedharan, who hails from Kerala in India is also the 188th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Rashid Al Mutawaa, a 41 year old Emirati national based in Dubai, won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White Metallic) car, with ticket number 0924 in Finest Surprise Series 1804, which he purchased online on April 21.

Al Mutawaa, who runs his own travel agency, started buying tickets for Dubai Duty Free promotion only last year and couldn’t believe that he won.

“What a lucky day! Thank you Dubai Duty Free!” he commented.

Lastly, Purushothaman Pachairaj, a 61-year-old from Chennai, won a BMW R 1250 RS (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0814 in Finest Surprise Series 496; he purchased the ticket on April 23, when he travelled from India to Iraq via Dubai.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! My dream has finally come true, I will never forget this day.” he said.