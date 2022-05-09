Dubai: Indian expat wins Dh500,000 with Big Ticket matching son's birthday

The lucky winner works as a supervisor at a construction company and earns Dh2,500

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 6:49 PM

Choosing a lottery ticket with numbers matching his son’s birth date has won a Dubai-based Indian expat Dh500,000 in a raffle draw.

Thedsinamoorthy Meenachisundram is the latest winner of Big Ticket’s weekly electronic draw held in Abu Dhabi, and he is in a jovial mood.

“I have been living in the UAE for the past nine years. I have been purchasing Big Ticket for the past five years or so, hoping that I will get lucky one day. Finally, I have. I usually purchase a ticket with contributions from my friends and brother. However, I took it alone this time,” Thedsinamoorthy, who hails from Madurai district of Tamil Nadu in India, told Khaleej Times.

He bought his ticket number: 065245 on May 2, after returning from vacation in India and spending time with his wife and baby.

“My son will turn a year old on May 24. His date of birth is 24-5-2021. So, 24 and 5 were there as the last three digits on a particular ticket and I selected it. I felt this time I would be lucky because of the matching numbers with my son’s birthday. So, I bought that ticket alone and I have won,” said the supervisor who works at a construction company and earns Dh2,500.

“I will now bring my wife and son here. We are a simple family. My life is secure, but I will continue to work here at this company. I got lucky working here. So, I will stay here and work,” the 29-year-old added.

Now, Thedsinamoorthy also stands a chance to win Dh20 million, second prize of Dh1 million and two other prizes in the grand draw to be held on June 3.

