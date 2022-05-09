Dubai: Indian expat wins Dh500,000 with Big Ticket matching son's birthday

Country expresses its condolences to victims' families
UAE2 days ago
Choosing a lottery ticket with numbers matching his son’s birth date has won a Dubai-based Indian expat Dh500,000 in a raffle draw.
Thedsinamoorthy Meenachisundram is the latest winner of Big Ticket’s weekly electronic draw held in Abu Dhabi, and he is in a jovial mood.
“I have been living in the UAE for the past nine years. I have been purchasing Big Ticket for the past five years or so, hoping that I will get lucky one day. Finally, I have. I usually purchase a ticket with contributions from my friends and brother. However, I took it alone this time,” Thedsinamoorthy, who hails from Madurai district of Tamil Nadu in India, told Khaleej Times.
He bought his ticket number: 065245 on May 2, after returning from vacation in India and spending time with his wife and baby.
“My son will turn a year old on May 24. His date of birth is 24-5-2021. So, 24 and 5 were there as the last three digits on a particular ticket and I selected it. I felt this time I would be lucky because of the matching numbers with my son’s birthday. So, I bought that ticket alone and I have won,” said the supervisor who works at a construction company and earns Dh2,500.
“I will now bring my wife and son here. We are a simple family. My life is secure, but I will continue to work here at this company. I got lucky working here. So, I will stay here and work,” the 29-year-old added.
Now, Thedsinamoorthy also stands a chance to win Dh20 million, second prize of Dh1 million and two other prizes in the grand draw to be held on June 3.
ALSO READ:
Country expresses its condolences to victims' families
UAE2 days ago
Certified trainers and lifeguards will help individuals who dream of surfing
UAE2 days ago
Tintu Paul was on a drive with her family at Jebel Jais, when the driver lost control
UAE2 days ago
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs expressed his sincere condolences
UAE2 days ago
The polling will occur from 7am and continue until 10pm at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai
UAE2 days ago
Chinese artist Samson Young develops a new tech-equipped installation, Reasonable Music
UAE2 days ago
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil had promised the reward if his home state won the match against West Bengal
UAE3 days ago
The leaders discuss prospects of enhancing ties
UAE3 days ago