Dubai: 3 expats' lives change after winning Dh100,000 in Mahzooz draw during Eid

A fourth winner bagged a brand-new Nissan Patrol Platinum

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 2:28 PM

Several expats got a memorable start to their Eid Al Fitr celebrations after winning big in the latest Mahzooz draw.

While Khalid’s life took a turn for the better as he drove away in a brand-new Nissan Patrol Platinum, three other lucky winners bagged Dh100,000 each in the Mahzooz raffle draw.

Muhammad, Mohammed and Anish expressed their gratitude for having received such generous prizes during the Eid weekend.

Hailing from Pakistan, 41-year-old Muhammad owns a small transportation company in the UAE and will be using the prize money to grow his business and create more job opportunities for his community members.

“I am relatively new to Mahzooz as I have been participating in the draw for the past two months. I was watching the live show when I saw my ID number on the screen. I couldn’t believe my eyes," he said.

Indian expat Mohammed, 26, who works as a juice maker at a lounge in Downtown Dubai, says that he got a call from his brother in Qatar to inform him about the win.

“My whole family works in the food industry. This triggered my interest to experiment creating different juice combinations, and soon after I graduated from school, I joined the juicing business.”

“I have been participating in Mahzooz for over a year, and this win has finally restored my faith in luck," he said.

On how he will use the prize money, Mohammad said that the only plan he has in mind at the moment is to renovate his small house in his hometown.

Mohammad’s fellow winner and father of two, Anish, harbours different aspirations for his win. “Besides paying off my loans, I would like to save the rest of the money to secure the future of my daughters," said the 33-year-old Oman-based quality controller.

He added: “I recently joined Mahzooz in February after I heard about it from my friends in Oman. Because I won, I am now telling everyone about the transparency of Mahzooz and I am encouraging them to participate in the upcoming draws."

Khalid, the Nissan Patrol winner, confessed that this is his first ever win. He praised Mahzooz for the great opportunities it is giving to thousands of participants on a weekly basis, and for using the water bottles bought by the participants for a good cause.

The Sharjah-based Indian business owner has been participating in Mahzooz since the beginning of its operation in the UAE. “I have been in the UAE for 26 years and I always had a feeling that one day, I will win something. When my nephew called to tell me that I won the Nissan Patrol, I was very surprised, as I had a feeling I will win some money but not the car," he said.

ALSO READ:

All winners confirmed that they would continue participating in Mahzooz and trying their luck to bag the Dh10 million top prize in the Grand Draw.

In addition to the second prize and raffle draw winners, 1,750 other participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz grand draw and raffle draw by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. The next weekly live draw will be held on May 7 at 9pm UAE time.