Dubai: Expats to pay off loans, secure family's future with Dh100,000 Mahzooz draw win

Participants win Dh1,888,700 in total prize money in 74th draw

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 1:14 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 1:16 PM

Three expats each won Dh100,000 in the 74nd weekly Mahzooz Raffle Draw.

The draw saw 45 winners share the second prize of Dh1,000,000, as each of them matched four numbers out of a total of five winning numbers.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still waiting to be won in the upcoming Grand Draw on April 30, 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time. Next week’s draw will also feature a one-off draw that will award one winner a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum as a special Eid gift.

With a total of Dh1,888,700 distributed in prize money at the 74th draw, the life-changing windfall will help fulfil the winners’ various dreams, which range from paying off existing loans, to buying a vehicle or house to securing their children’s education.

For Filipina expat, Anneliese, who works as a barista, the prize money is a means for her to secure the future of her daughters and to pay off her loan. “Being able to return the money I borrowed will help me feel I am not indebted to anyone. It is a great relief to know that I can start making the right investments to secure a better future for my daughters,” says the 28-year-old UAE resident.

Anneliese’s compatriot, Gregorio, plans to build a house in his hometown using the prize money.

“With the new cash, I can immediately start building the family house my wife and I dreamt of for years. I would like to thank Mahzooz from the bottom of my heart for the unexpected blessing I received” says the 62-year-old Dubai based Filipino quantity surveyor.

“My son participates in Mahzooz every week and he was the one who encouraged me to try my luck. Thanks to him and Mahzooz, I am Dh100,000 richer today,” he added.

Indian national, Santosh is elated that his winning will help him pay his house loan, apply for a driving license, and buy a small car.

Working as a clerk at a popular supermarket chain, he learned about Mahzooz through one of his friends who has been a loyal participant of the draw since its launch.

“My friend advised me to take part in the Mahzooz draw as it gives better chances of winning compared to others in which I was participating earlier. So, we decided to participate in this week’s draw together. On Saturday evening, after I finished my shift at the supermarket, I came back home, and checked the winning numbers on the application. When I saw my name among the raffle draw winners, I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said.

Mahzooz expects a spike in participation in the week preceding Eid Al Fitr, as people will want to multiply their chances of winning cash and a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum.