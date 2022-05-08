Dubai: 26 lucky winners share Dh2 million in latest Mahzooz draw

More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 11:50 AM

Twenty-six lucky participants shared the second prize of Dh2 million in the 76th weekly live Mahzooz grand draw, which took place on Saturday, May 7.

Each winner took home Dh76,923 after matching four out of the five winning numbers, which were 15, 26, 32, 40, 48. Additionally, 1,165 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The raffle draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000. The winning Raffle IDs belonged to hiroy from Australia, Syed from Pakistan, and Erasmo from Philippines. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh2,707,750.

The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, May 14 at 9pm UAE time.

ALSO READ:

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home Dh100,000 each.