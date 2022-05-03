UAE: Indian expat wins Dh12 million Big Ticket raffle

Jacob is part of a 12-member group trying their luck for more than five years
An Indian expat based in Ajman got lucky on the second day of Eid Al Fitr by winning the ‘Dream 12 Million’ series 239 raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Mujeeb Chirathodi bagged Dh12 million jackpot with his ticket number 229710, which he had bought on April 22.
However, the draw’s hosts, Richard and Bouchra, were unable to reach Chirathodi over the phone to inform him about the lottery.
Meanwhile, it was also a lucky evening for two other Indian expats in the country.
Dubai resident Viswanathan Balasubramanian won second prize of Dh1 million. He bought the winning ticket number 072051 on April 26.
Jayaprakash Nair based in Ras Al Khaimah pocketed the third prize of Dh100,000. He had purchased his ticket number 077562 on April 21.
