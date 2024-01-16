UAE: How often do we need to check fire extinguishers at home, workplace?

Ten lucky winners included people from various countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Palestine
The fire extinguisher is one important household and office item that we often neglect. And when a fire breaks out, one of the worst things that could happen is to find out the extinguisher is not working.
“Don’t ever let this happen,” a senior official from Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the ongoing Intersec 2024, a three-day global trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection that opened in Dubai on Tuesday.
Khalid Khamis Omar, head of company approvals at DCD, said periodic inspection of fire extinguishers at home and work areas is a must. “Inspection depends on the type of fire extinguisher. But for those used at homes, it is highly advised to have them checked quarterly or every three months.”
Omar said residents often neglect to check if fire extinguishers are working. “Worse, some people use them incorrectly,” he said, noting: “There are those who use fire extinguishers as door holders. Some think they are an eye sore, so they put them in the storage area.”
“These are all wrong. Although, of course, we hope we never have to use one, it is very important to ensure that a portable fire extinguisher is operable at all times, especially when you need it most,” he underscored.
A portable fire extinguisher is the first line of defence against fire. Omar noted the following simple steps to ensure it works reliably and effectively in case of emergency.
