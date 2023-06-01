Abu Dhabi: Field survey reveals violations, malpractices in several buildings, facilities

ADCD said that these practices - discovered during unannounced visits over a period of two weeks - affect safety of residents, visitors

Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023

The Field Survey Initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority in cooperation with the strategic partners in the emirate revealed a set of violations and malpractices in a number of buildings and establishments.

ADCD said that these practices - discovered during unannounced visits over a period of two weeks, conducted by inspection teams - affect the safety of residents and visitors.

The authority called on the owners of buildings and establishments to ensure that safety measures are met in all in buildings and facilities.

ADCD also urged owners to contact its specialists to ensure contracting with approved companies to maintain fire systems with the aim of protecting people’s lives and property in the emirate.

Lt Col Issa Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director of the Field Survey Initiative, said that the reports of the preliminary survey and inspection committees found a set of defective practices that require urgent measures to be amended.

He noted that these practices include the uncleanliness of the site surrounding the central gas storage tanks, applying random modification and installation without prior approval from the Civil Defence and building random rooms and kitchens on the roofs of some buildings.

He pointed out that the survey highlighted the danger of random storage in the rooms of electric generators, water pumps, and the corridors of several buildings, including the storage of materials that are obstacles in the escape routes.

Al Marzouqi stated that the visits concluded that there were no maintenance contracts for fire extinguishers and smoke detectors in several buildings and facilities.

He also explained that diesel tanks are used in bakeries and restaurants without a license and without prior approval from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

Other cases showed the lack of fire safety protection measures such as fire alarm installation, and the non-provision of emergency exits in buildings and clear emergency signage for evacuations.

