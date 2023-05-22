UAE: 6 dead, 7 injured in Abu Dhabi house fire

Zahran Alqasmi's The Water Diviner gets International Prize for Arabic Fiction
Six people were killed in a fire that broke out in a house in Abu Dhabi. The UAE Capital’s Civil Defence said seven people sustained injuries in the blaze that was reported in the Muazzaz area. Two of the injured are in a critical state.
On being alerted about the blaze, firefighters, paramedics and the police rushed to the spot. The blaze has been brought under control.
The authority said investigations are underway to find out the causes of the fire. It urged residents to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid circulating rumours about the incident.
The civil defence offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Last month, 16 people died and nine sustained injuries as a massive fire ripped through the fourth floor of a residential building in Dubai’s Al Ras.
Authorities in the UAE have launched several initiatives to keep residents and properties fire-safe. Earlier this month, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launched a field survey to ensure the application of safety measures in buildings and facilities. The drive saw smoke detectors and fire extinguishers distributed in these facilities.
In Sharjah, a new project launched in April will see facades of buildings replaced with fire-resistant claddings.
