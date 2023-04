UAE: Building facades to be replaced with fire-resistant claddings in Sharjah

As part of the first phase, aluminium facades will be replaced in 40 buildings in the Emirate

Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 4:07 PM

A new project announced in Sharjah will see facades of buildings replaced with fire-resistant claddings. The Ruler of Sharjah has approved Dh100 million to start the first phase of the project that aims to reduce fires in residential and commercial buildings.

Aluminium claddings are prone to fires and have been found to have caused the spread of a blaze within minutes. In 2016, the Sharjah Municipality had banned its use on high-rise buildings.

