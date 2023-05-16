UAE: New initiative to provide smoke detectors, fire extinguishers to buildings

The initiative includes field surveys conducted by inspection teams, providing emergency signage for evacuations, other tools to enhance safety measures

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has launched the Field Survey Initiative to ensure the application of safety measures in buildings and facilities, enhancing protection of life and property in the emirate.

The initiative includes field surveys conducted by inspection teams, providing smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, emergency signage for evacuations and other tools and equipment to enhance safety measures, and covers industrial, commercial and service sectors in the emirate to protect communities and property in Abu Dhabi.

