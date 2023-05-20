UAE: 1 injured as fire erupts in 5 wooden boats on Sharjah Creek

Video: This Dubai Police officer was once afraid of water; today, she heads team in charge of saving lives at sea
One worker was injured as fire erupted in five wooden boats anchored on Sharjah Creek this morning, the police said.
The Sharjah Police said they were alerted to the fire at 8.31am, prompting the force to dispatch its emergency response team to the site.
The emirate's civil defence authorities put the fire under control and rushed the injured Asian worker to Al Qasimi Hospital. The worker sustained minor injuries and was provided the necessary treatment.
Investigations are now under way to determine the cause of the fire.
