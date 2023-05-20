UAE: 1 injured as fire erupts in 5 wooden boats on Sharjah Creek

The worker sustained minor injuries and was provided necessary treatment

Twitter photo

Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 1:09 PM

One worker was injured as fire erupted in five wooden boats anchored on Sharjah Creek this morning, the police said.

The Sharjah Police said they were alerted to the fire at 8.31am, prompting the force to dispatch its emergency response team to the site.

The emirate's civil defence authorities put the fire under control and rushed the injured Asian worker to Al Qasimi Hospital. The worker sustained minor injuries and was provided the necessary treatment.

Investigations are now under way to determine the cause of the fire.

