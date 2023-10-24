Dh2,000 fine in UAE: Authority warns against violation of fire safety rules

File photo

Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM

Stringent rules are in place to ensure fire safety across the UAE, with violations punishable by hefty fines. On Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence issued an advisory reminding residents of the need to maintain free access to firefighting equipment.

It is mandatory for every building in the country to have firefighting equipment installed — from alarms to extinguishers, and proper exits.

In its notice, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence stressed that besides making these equipment available, they have to be accessible, too.

The "presence of obstacles that hinder access to firefighting devices and equipment within a building" constitutes a serious violation, it said.

This, it added, is punishable by Dh2,000 fine.

Earlier in the day, the emirate's authorities put out a blaze that broke out in a building. Residents were promptly evacuated and no injuries were reported. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.

