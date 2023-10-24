Dh2,000 fine in UAE: Authority warns against violation of fire safety rules

The penalty can be paid in installments, says ministry as over 6.6 million subscribe to mandatory scheme
Stringent rules are in place to ensure fire safety across the UAE, with violations punishable by hefty fines. On Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence issued an advisory reminding residents of the need to maintain free access to firefighting equipment.
It is mandatory for every building in the country to have firefighting equipment installed — from alarms to extinguishers, and proper exits.
In its notice, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence stressed that besides making these equipment available, they have to be accessible, too.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The "presence of obstacles that hinder access to firefighting devices and equipment within a building" constitutes a serious violation, it said.
This, it added, is punishable by Dh2,000 fine.
Earlier in the day, the emirate's authorities put out a blaze that broke out in a building. Residents were promptly evacuated and no injuries were reported. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.
ALSO READ:
The penalty can be paid in installments, says ministry as over 6.6 million subscribe to mandatory scheme
Tickets priced at Dh50 for adults and Dh30 for children aged up to 10 are available online
Throughout November, anyone purchasing tickets for the upcoming live draw can walk away with guaranteed Dh15 million on December 3
The UN initiative aims at preventing conflict diamonds from entering the mainstream rough diamond market
Pavilion at Dubai Airshow takes visitors on a journey to space and beyond
Experts recommend securing appointments prior to departure from the UAE to ensure a seamless experience upon arrival
Many of them have repeatedly called an end to the suffering of civilians in the war-torn enclave
The Ajman resident was on his way to Karachi to visit his ailing father when he purchased the ticket