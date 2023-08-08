Abu Dhabi starts 6-month inspection of LPG systems in residential, commercial buildings

Violators of safety rules could face fines or legal action, authority says

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 12:45 PM

A six-month campaign has been launched in Abu Dhabi to enhance the safety of centralised liquid petroleum gas (LPG) systems in commercial and residential buildings within the emirate.

The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) has started the project to inspect, evaluate and repair LPG systems for nearly 2,800 buildings in the emirate.

Owners shall be accountable for ensuring the effective operation and maintenance of gas systems. Under the department's new regulations, annual inspections shall be conducted to meet obligations — or be subject to fines or legal proceedings.

The department noted that it is “committed to boosting community safety and safeguarding assets”, in accordance with international best standards.

How inspections will be conducted

An extensive six-month survey was kicked off in July and is being carried out in collaboration with all relevant government entities. Specialised teams will evaluate LPG central gas systems inside buildings and ensure adherence to the UAE Fire and Life Safety Code of Practice.

During the inspection campaign, a comprehensive examination will be conducted on LPG gas-filling arrangements, safety equipment, and gas systems inside buildings and connected residential units.

This process will involve the use of devices designed to verify the integrity of storage tanks, detect gas leaks, and identify any necessary safety-related upgrades.

Building owners and facility managers will be notified of the inspection date at least one week in advance, allowing them to display public notices at building entrances. This ensures that tenants are aware of the process and can cooperate with inspectors.

Upon the completion of field inspections, the department will issue a Certificate of Conformity for free, which will be valid for one year.

The campaign aims to quickly identify and rectify LPG safety-related issues.

ALSO READ:

In addition, the department is set to initiate a robust awareness drive via its media and social media channels. The campaign will be highlighting how important it is to keep LPG systems safe.

The department is collaborating with various government entities, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added), the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), and Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre (ADCMC).

ALSO READ: