UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi building; residents evacuated

The cooling down process is underway after authorities controlled the early morning blaze

By Web Desk Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 12:32 AM

The Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have managed to control a fire that broke out in a building on Tuesday morning. The building was evacuated by the authorities, and no injuries were reported.

The cooling down and smoke ventilation procedures are underway, and authorities have begun their investigations to discover the fire's causes.

The relevant authorities promptly responded to the incident and reached the location after the blaze broke out in the building at 05:04.

Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority urged the public to seek information from official sources only. They emphasised to the public the importance of only seeking reports from official resources.

The Abu Dhabi Police had earlier warned against ‘rubbernecking’, which is a punishable traffic offence in the UAE. The authority said those who gather around accident sites obstruct traffic flow. They also impede the arrival of emergency vehicles, which is crucial to saving lives.

The police also warned residents against taking photos and videos of accident sites and sharing them on social media. Such actions by curious individuals seeking to exploit these unfortunate incidents for personal gain are considered highly inappropriate and can lead to legal consequences for those involved.

