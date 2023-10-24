UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi building; residents evacuated

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
The Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have managed to control a fire that broke out in a building on Tuesday morning. The building was evacuated by the authorities, and no injuries were reported.
The cooling down and smoke ventilation procedures are underway, and authorities have begun their investigations to discover the fire's causes.
The relevant authorities promptly responded to the incident and reached the location after the blaze broke out in the building at 05:04.
Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority urged the public to seek information from official sources only. They emphasised to the public the importance of only seeking reports from official resources.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Abu Dhabi Police had earlier warned against ‘rubbernecking’, which is a punishable traffic offence in the UAE. The authority said those who gather around accident sites obstruct traffic flow. They also impede the arrival of emergency vehicles, which is crucial to saving lives.
The police also warned residents against taking photos and videos of accident sites and sharing them on social media. Such actions by curious individuals seeking to exploit these unfortunate incidents for personal gain are considered highly inappropriate and can lead to legal consequences for those involved.
ajanta@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Event discusses topics about inclusivity, overcoming adversities and breaking stereotypes
The President receives the team that won 10 medals at the Asian Games in China
Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urges private companies to apply flexible work patterns on Friday
The foreign ministers also denounced the forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza
It’s not a public holiday, but Emiratis and expatriates come together on the day to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks and other public places
Over 300 bidders took part with the most expensive vehicle sold for Dh340,000