UAE: Filipino expat wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

A third win for 12-year-old boy living in Dubai

Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 4:05 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 4:13 PM

A Filipino national living in Dubai, Cherie Love M Videna won a prize of a lifetime as Dubai Duty Free drew her ticket no. 3866 for $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion, Series 385 earlier this morning in Concourse C, Dubai International Airport.

It was a special moment for Mrs Videna, who is currently enjoying a holiday in the Philippines, to learn that she won the Millennium Millionaire promotion only 2 days after celebrating her 41st birthday on March 28.

Mrs Videna, who works in Dubai Airport, purchased her lucky ticket with 11 of her colleagues.

“It couldn’t have been a better holiday for me to hear the news of my win. We all are very excited and my colleagues and I can’t wait to meet up with the Dubai Duty Free team!” she said.

Mrs Videna is the 13th Filipino national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Mr Gregory Wittman, an American living in Denver won a Bentley Flying Spur V8 (Beluga), with ticket number 1957 in Finest Surprise Series 1800, which he purchased online on 4 March.

ALSO READ:

Another winner who will be equally delighted with the prize is Ms Lolita D’Souza, an Indian national living in India. Mrs D’Souza has won the latest model of BMW S1000 R motorbike in Series 491 with ticket no. 0679.

Lastly, Joachim Baron Rasmos, a 12-year-old Filipino national based in Dubai made it third time lucky with Dubai Duty Free as his ticket no. 0325 won him a BMW F850 GS motorbike in the Finest Surprise, Series 492.

This this the third motorbike Joachim won with Dubai Duty Free. He has previously won an Aprilia Tuono Factory (Superpole) in October 2020 in Series 427 and a BMW F900 XR motorbike in November 2021 in Series 476.

Speaking to his father Ronald Ramos said, “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for making this happen the third time. My family and I are thrilled and hopefully the next call to receive from Dubai Duty Free will be about the 1 million!”

Mr Ramos is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 5 years now and has been buying ticket under his children’s name.