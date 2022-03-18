Dubai: Filipina expat plans to save Dh100,000 Mahzooz prize money for future grandchild

Two others also won Dh100,000 each in the latest raffle draw

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 1:08 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 1:17 PM

A grandmother-to-be who won Dh100,000 in the latest Mahzooz raffle draw says the windfall couldn't have come at a better time.

Filipina expat Eleanor found herself crying with gratitude when she found out about her win. "My sister-in-law called me in the middle of a dinner with my daughter and son-in-law. I had mixed emotions," said the 53-year-old marketing administrative.

Topping Eleanor’s to-do list is to settle financial obligations. “I have a house loan I need to clear off. Then, I will save this money for my future grandchild – my only daughter is expecting her first baby and this money couldn’t have come knocking at my door at a more appropriate time,” she said.

Eleanor said this was the first time she participated in 2022. "I kept receiving SMS and in-app notifications reminding me to participate, so I thought why not. I will continue to participate in Mahzooz as I feel 2022 is my year,” Eleanor said.

Two other expats also won Dh100,000 each in the raffle draw at the 68th weekly live Mahzooz draw.

Pakistani driver Umar, 33, from Sharjah, says he cannot believe the timing of his luck.

“I was about to apply for a loan to help cover my 18-year-old twin brothers’ university education. This Dh100,000 arrived just at the nick of time! I can now accomplish that goal without any debts all thanks to Mahzooz,” said the regular Mahzooz participant.

The caring brother also plans on gifting his family a car with his prize money and investing the remainder smartly to secure his two young daughters’ future.

“I was going through such a difficult time trying to meet all my family members’ various needs. But now Mahzooz has given my finances a new lease of life and I can fulfil all my loved ones’ dreams,” Umar said.

Filipino winner Melecio, too, intends to use his prize money to educate his college-going daughters in the Philippines. He recounted the moment he discovered his change in fortune: “I shouted when I saw my name on the screen during the live draw show and woke up my roommates. I participate regularly and never once stopped believing that I would be a winner one day,” said the 42-year-old merchandiser.

Besides educating his daughters, the basketball fan also has a few other plans lined up for his winning amount: “I will send some money to my mother back home, and I’ll then buy myself a gold necklace.”

The 68th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 39 winners share the Dh1 million second prize, taking home Dh25,641 each.

The top prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs in the upcoming grand draw on March 19 at 9pm.