UAE: Indian cook wins Dh10 million in Mahzooz Grand Draw

'I have yearned for the lifestyle of families whose homes I have worked in'

Supplied

Wed 2 Mar 2022

A cook has become a multi-millionaire overnight as he scooped the top prize during the 66th weekly Mahzooz Grand Draw.

The Indian expat, Rama, hit the Dh10 million jackpot after matching five out of the five winning numbers, which were 3, 16, 19, 23, and 30. Rama, who is Mahzooz’s 22nd millionaire, also has the distinction of being Mahzooz’s first millionaire of 2022.

Rama, 47, recounts shouting in excitement when he received the phone call informing him of his huge win. “I had seen my numbers declared as the winning numbers on social media after the draw, but I didn’t dare believe it until someone called and told me,” says the cook, who has been whipping up delicious meals for various families in the UAE for the last 12 years.

The father of five added: “The joy I’ve been feeling is indescribable. I’ve lost my appetite and I can’t sleep. This prize money will allow my children to lead a life free of the struggles and hardships I’ve encountered.”

Those adversities include dropping out of school, aged 11, to financially support his farmer parents by working in canteens and roadside tea and snack stalls.

“I’m from a really poor family, and as farmers, irrigation was a struggle because of how distant water sources were from our farms. So my parents couldn’t afford to educate me and my three siblings. But this money will definitely help me educate my kids and pave the way for them to be successful,” said the regular Mahzooz participant.

Rama considers the UAE his lucky charm. “Before I came to Dubai, I was working as a private cook in a tour company catering to Indian tourists, so I’ve travelled the world. But I decided to come to the UAE because my friends said this is the place where dreams come true.

“Even when I was unemployed during the lockdown and when families were hesitant about hiring domestic help, I didn’t lose hope. There’s always light after dark. I can’t thank the UAE enough,” Rama says.

As an extension of his gratitude, Rama plans to open a small restaurant in the UAE and continue to live and do business here. He also plans to donate to orphanages in India and clear his debts with his prize money.

Rama is also excited about reuniting with his family. “It’s been four years since I’ve seen my family as I didn’t have enough money to travel.

“For the last 12 years, I’ve yearned for the lifestyle of the families whose homes I’ve worked in. My dreams have been simple ones of owning a nice home and a car. After working continuously for 37 years, it’s finally my turn to live a life of comfort and fulfil every dream that my kids, parents, and siblings have ever had. I will remain forever grateful to Mahzooz for this.”

The 66th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw also saw 31 winners share the second prize of Dh1 million and 1,651 winners bag the third prize of Dh350 each. Additionally, three winners took home Dh100,000 each in the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week. The total prize money won in the 66th draw was Dh11,877,850.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.Mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. The next weekly live Grand Draw and Raffle Draw will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 9pm UAE time.