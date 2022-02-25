Dubai: Sri Lankan expat says Dh100,000 Mahzooz prize money will help fulfil daughter's dreams

Another winner intends to use his prize money to clear debts and buy gifts for friends and family

The 65th weekly live Mahzooz draw has fulfilled the long-held dreams of three winners who each won Dh 100,000 in the Raffle Draw.

Sri Lankan national Tuan, 45, from Dubai, was excited when he received a screenshot from a colleague informing him that he won the Mahzooz Raffle Draw.

“My wife encouraged me to participate in Mahzooz after she read winners’ stories in the newspaper and was impressed that Mahzooz donates water to those in need on behalf of participants,” said the sales executive.

Although he’s lived in Dubai for 16 years, Tuan has always believed that eight is his lucky number and his win with Mahzooz has proven his belief: “My birth date is eight, so I’ve always thought it brings me luck. And when you add all the numbers of my Raffle ID together, the sum is eight.”

The father of two will now be able to fulfil his daughter’s educational aspirations with the winning amount.

“My 13-year-old daughter is a bright student, so this entire winning amount will be put into savings so she can study in universities she’s dreamt of, as we never know what tomorrow holds,” he said.

“Thank you, Mahzooz, for helping a father make his daughter’s dreams come true,” he added.

However, Indian national Muhammed, from Kuwait, intends to use his prize money to clear debts and gift friends and family. “I took a home loan a year ago and being able to pay off a part of it with this prize amount reduces my financial burden by a lot,” said the 35-year-old fire alarm technician.

He said: “I can’t describe the joy I’ve been feeling since I saw the email about my win. I first called my wife and then shared the news with my colleagues and hugged them in excitement. ” Both participants reiterated that they would continue participating in upcoming draws.

The 65th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 12 winners share the Dh1 million second prize, taking home Dh83,333 each.

The top prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs in the upcoming grand draw on February 26 at 9pm UAE time.

