Dubai: Fourth participant wins Dh10 million in latest Mahzooz draw

The popular draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each.

By Web Desk Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 12:41 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 12:42 PM

The 66th weekly live Mahzooz draw saw one lucky winner scoop up the top prize of Dh10,000,000. The newly made multimillionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers which were 3, 16, 19, 23, 30.

The second prize of Dh1,000,000 was shared by 31 winners who took home Dh32,258 each after matching four out of five numbers. Additionally, 1,651 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The popular draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning raffle numbers were 11541713, 11720419, 11767411, which belonged to Subair, Elham, and Benjie, respectively.

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh11,877,850.

The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on March 5, 2022 at 9:00pm (UAE time).

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.

ALSO READ:

Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.