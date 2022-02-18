Dubai: Indian expat's dream of bringing family to UAE comes true after winning Dh100,000

Venkatesan was one of three lucky winners of the latest Mahzooz raffle draw

Venkatesan — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 12:02 PM

Mahzooz has fulfilled an Indian expat's dream of bringing his family to the UAE.

Venkatesan, 42, was one of three people who won Dh100,000 in the 64th weekly live Mahzooz raffle draw.

An IT professional from Abu Dhabi, Venkatesan was shocked and excited when he received the email informing him of his win. “I counted the zeroes over and over just to be sure it was Dh100,000 and my eyes weren’t playing tricks on me!” he said.

The father of two will now be able to bring his children and wife to the UAE for a short stay, thanks to his win.

“I’ve been trying to bring my family over for a visit for a really long time, but it was never feasible financially because of one reason or the another. Now, thanks to Mahzooz, I can finally give my family the luxurious vacation they deserve and spend some quality time with them," he said.

The loving father also plans to put away a portion of his winnings in fixed deposits for his children.

“Securing my two kids’ future has always been my priority. Providing them a better future is one of the reasons why I choose to live away from them in the first place. It’s been a year since I last saw them," he said.

Venkatesan also intends to use his prize money to settle debts and achieve financial security.

“This will allow me and my family to improve the quality of our lives and indulge in little joys, like a vacation, that were out of reach previously," he said.

The 64th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 20 winners share the Dh1 million second prize, taking home 50,000 dhs each.

