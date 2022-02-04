Dubai: Indian expat to donate most of Dh100,000 Mahzooz prize money to charity

Jodhi (Supplied photo)

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 11:39 AM

An Indian expat, who won Dh100,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw, didn't have to think twice about what he would do with the money.

Aircraft engineer Jodhi, 51, said he plans to donate most of his winnings. "I do a lot of charity work and this money will help me continue that," he said. He also encouraged others to participate in Mahzooz and try their luck.

"You never know when luck decides to smile on you," he said.

The 62nd weekly live Mahzooz draw changed the lives of 13 lucky winners, with each taking home Dh100,000.

Of the 13 winners, three participants scooped up the raffle draw prize of Dh300,000, and 10 winners shared the grand draw's Dh1 million second prize after matching four out of the five winning numbers. The winning numbers were 17, 29, 42, 43, and 44.

For 47-year-old Filipino expat, William, the prize money is an opportunity to help his parents and brother back in the Philippines and secure his financial future.

“I am very happy! This is big money, so it’s going straight into my savings towards a dream home,” said the Umm Al Quwain resident, who works as a security guard.

Pakistani truck driver Shahid believes that the best investment is education and will direct his prize money into his children’s education.

The 34-year-old Dubai resident said: “We expats come to the UAE to build a better future for our children and Mahzooz has lessened my struggle with this win. I will spend most of this money on my kids and the rest will go towards the construction of my dream house, which had to be stalled due to financial issues.”

Shahid added: “I participate regularly because the Dh35 I spend on a bottle of water is going towards a good cause, so it never feels like a waste of money. I enjoy helping others and today, Mahzooz has helped me.”

Belgian national Michael, a raffle draw winner, also shares Shahid’s altruistic nature and participates in Mahzooz consistently with the sole intention of donating to charity.

“I am so surprised I won, which is why I haven’t been able to decide what I want to do with the winning amount. I never expected to win,” said the 41-year-old who works in finance.

The top prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs in the upcoming grand draw on February 5 at 9pm. Entrants can participate in the draw by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.