Dubai: 3 dads who won Dh100,000 each to use prize money for children's education

33 winners had additionally shared the Mahzooz Grand Draw’s second prize of Dh1,000,000

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 2:46 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 2:57 PM

Three hardworking fathers’ lives turned a corner in the 61st weekly live Mahzooz draw when each of them won Dh100,000 in the Raffle Draw.

All three winners discovered their overnight change in fortunes through phone calls from friends.

Willie, a Filipino engineer from Dubai started jumping in the kitchen when he found out about his Dh100,000 win while he was having dinner.

“This winning amount’s timing is perfect as I was struggling to make ends meet and cover my kids’ higher education back in the Philippines,” says the 57-year-old who lost his job last July.

“I have a part-time job now, but it’s been hard to even meet my own expenses to the extent that I had to borrow money from my mother. So, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Mahzooz for changing my life. I have no words for how happy I am!” Willie explains.

Iranian expat Shokrollah, 55 feels the same excitement: “I have been smiling non-stop since I woke up from my nap last Saturday, when my friend called and told me I won. In my 30 years in Dubai, I have never won anything. Now, this money has arrived just in time to help me pay for my son’s higher education and explore some investment opportunities,” explains the devoted father who works as an area manager.

Like Shokrollah, fellow winner and Dubai resident Ashraf too woke up from a nap and found himself richer by Dh100,000.

“For a moment, I thought the phone call was a dream as I had just finished speaking to my family back home before falling asleep,” explains the 46-year-old office assistant from India.

“This money will help me pay off half of my housing loan, which will be a huge financial relief as I have three young children and I want to give them the best education.”

Ashraf also plans to throw his colleagues a party to celebrate his win and encourage them to participate in Mahzooz: “Mahzooz’s success is tried-and-true – there are winners every week and it’s so easy to participate in, which is why I trust Mahzooz,” he concludes.

All three Raffle Draw winners said that they would continue participating in Mahzooz and hope to win the Grand Draw’s Dh10,000,000 top prize. The 61st weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 33 winners share the Dh1,000,000 second prize, taking home AED 30,303 each. The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still up for grabs.

Entrants can participate in both the Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. The next weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9pm UAE time. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.