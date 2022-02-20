Dubai: 12 lucky winners share Dh1 million in latest Mahzooz draw

The top prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 2:13 PM

Twelve lucky participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the 65th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.

The winners took home Dh83,333 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers, which were: 14, 20, 37, 43 and 44.

Additionally, 777 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning raffle IDs were 11459916, 11414924 and 11363819, which belonged to Rensie Lascano Atog, Tuan Rasooldeen and Muhammed Irshad, respectively.

The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, February 26 at 9pm UAE time.

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.