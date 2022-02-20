Dubai: 12 lucky winners share Dh1 million in latest Mahzooz draw

CEPA to boost trade between both nations from $60 billion to $100 billion in the next five years, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir says.
UAE1 day ago
Twelve lucky participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the 65th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.
The winners took home Dh83,333 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers, which were: 14, 20, 37, 43 and 44.
Additionally, 777 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning raffle IDs were 11459916, 11414924 and 11363819, which belonged to Rensie Lascano Atog, Tuan Rasooldeen and Muhammed Irshad, respectively.
ALSO READ:
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, February 26 at 9pm UAE time.
For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.
CEPA to boost trade between both nations from $60 billion to $100 billion in the next five years, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir says.
UAE1 day ago
Shared objective is to promote new trade, investment and innovation dynamic in diverse sectors.
UAE1 day ago
Agreement to take bilateral economic and commercial engagement to next level.
UAE1 day ago
A video shared on Instagram has left netizens scratching their heads
UAE1 day ago
Agreements to boost the bilateral non-oil trade from $40 billion to $100 billion.
UAE1 day ago
Moroccan-French activist has been working with families and communities to prevent youth radicalisation.
UAE1 day ago
In recent years, cycling has witnessed a great development in Abu Dhabi
UAE2 days ago
Venkatesan was one of three lucky winners of the latest Mahzooz raffle draw
UAE2 days ago