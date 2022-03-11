'I jumped, cried, laughed': UAE expat wins Dh100,000 on daughter's birthday

The latest Mahzooz draw brought three expats closer to their financial goals after they each won Dh100,000 in the raffle draw

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 1:09 PM

Filipina national Rhea participated in Mahzooz on her daughter's birthday believing it would bring her luck. But when she won Dh100,000 in the weekly raffle draw, it turned out to be a miracle.

"I jumped, cried, laughed; I was so happy I didn't know what to do," said Rhea, a real estate administrator.

The 67th weekly live Mahzooz draw brought three expats closer to their financial goals after they each won Dh100,000 in the raffle draw.

Rhea said she was shaking with excitement when she saw the email confirming her win after a colleague had broken the good news to her.

“This winning amount will help me save for my daughter’s future and cover the payments for the house I’m building back home in the Philippines," she said, adding that the money "has come at just the right time".

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience I will never forget,” she said.

For Indian national Uttam, the raffle draw win wasn't his first. "I’ve always won something with Mahzooz; I won Dh350 the second time I participated and now Dh100,000 in my third try. My fourth try might bring me the Dh10 million prize,” he said.

Like Rhea, Uttam also intends to use his prize money for his daughter's education and to clear debts.

“Winning with Mahzooz is such a great opportunity for single-income families like mine and it’s so affordable. Even a blue-collared worker can afford to participate,” said the 38-year-old customer service executive.

Filipino national Tancredo, on the other hand, plans to gift his wife jewellery with his Mahzooz prize money. “Besides gifting my wife, I will also use this money to help my brother and sister set up a bakery in the Philippines,” said the 61-year-old mechanical engineer.

“Mahzooz has not just solved my monetary problems, but my family’s, too. I’m truly grateful for such a platform,” Tancredo said.