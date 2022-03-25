Dubai: Three Dh100,000 Mahzooz draw winners to build dream homes with prize money

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 1:46 PM

The 69th weekly live Mahzooz draw will help three winning expats, who have bagged Dh100,000 each, to fulfil their long-standing dream of building a home.

Hameed, a 26-year-old bike messenger from Sharjah, is excited to be able to assist his family build their dream house back in India.

“I was really shocked when my friend called me to tell me that I had won. I couldn’t believe him at first. Then, I checked YouTube and saw my name on the show and finally believed it. But the news only sunk in only when I received a call from Mahzooz the next day,” Hameed recounts of the life-changing moment.

Filipino winner Archie, too, intends on using his prize money for his home in the Philippines: “This money has arrived just in time for the home renovation I was planning. Around 80 per cent of my winning amount will be dedicated to this project.”

The remainder of the prize amount will be kept aside for the future of his two kids, says the 41-year-old machine operator.

The father of two is also excited about his imminent reunion with family. “I moved to Dubai four years ago and I’m going on my first vacation next month, so I’m really looking forward to enjoying a nice break with my family thanks to this wonderful prize from Mahzooz.

The regular participant believes that consistency is key to unlocking one’s luck with Mahzooz: “I participated every week because I knew that this is perhaps the only way, I could change my life. My salary is too little to offer me the chance to fulfil all my dreams and that of my family’s too.”

Syed, another Indian expat who also bagged Dh100,000 in the Raffle Draw, is still coming to terms with the big news. “I’m not sure how I will spend this money, but I know it will go towards improving our home and my family’s living conditions,” says the 37-year-old hospital clinical assistant.

What Syed is sure about, though, is participating regularly in Mahzooz and encouraging others to do so. “I want to tell everyone else to participate too as I believe we’re all lucky. It’s just about the right timing to unlock luck,”

“AED 35 is a very small amount that can bring you millions, so keep trying! I’m going to keep participating and eventually win the Top Prize of Dh10 million,” he concludes.

The 69th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 35 winners share the Dh1,000,000 second prize, taking home Dh28,571 each.

The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won in the upcoming Grand Draw on March 26 at 9pm.

