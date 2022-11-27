UAE: Festive march with air show, entertainment organised by Sharjah Police for National Day

It takes place in Khorfakkan as a part of the Ministry of Interior's celebrations of the 51st National Day of the Emirates

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 2:52 PM

The Sharjah Police organised a festive march in the city of Khorfakkan on Saturday afternoon, as part of the Ministry of Interior's celebrations of the 51st National Day of the United Arab Emirates.

The festive march, which started in front of the Khorfakkan Corniche, began with a show by the military infantry group. This included students from the Academy of Police Sciences. Their demonstration was accompanied by the academy's police band.

This was followed by various vehicles of the Sharjah Police, which are equipped with the best modern systems to carry out police and security work. The vehicles included motorcycles, four-wheel drive vehicles, traffic vehicles, special mission vehicles, ambulances, crime scene vehicles, and others.

The Emirates Knights planes also flew over the eastern coast of Khorfakkan, putting on an air show with artistic formations to form a picture in the colours of the UAE flag.

The march was also accompanied by several events in the outdoor arena of Khorfakkan runway, such as popular chants, entertainment, and the Union balloon.

Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, congratulated the wise leadership and the people of the UAE on the 51st National Day, saying, "This march is a march of building, civilisation and development laid on its solid foundation by the founding fathers. Today it has become a source of inspiration for all people of the world."

He noted that this mass event reflects the police's capabilities that the heights they have reached under the glorious union, and the great achievements they have attained such that the UAE has become a global role model in security and safety.