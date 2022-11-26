UAE National Day: Free tickets to official show up for grabs in new competition

This is perhaps one of the best weekend activities in the emirate for outdoor community entertainment
The organising committee of the National Day Celebrations has invited everyone who call the UAE their home, to participate in an open call for a chance to attend the official public show, which will run for nine consecutive days, from December 3-11.
Children between the ages of 5-12, currently residing in the UAE, are encouraged to submit a one-minute video creatively talking about how their hopes and dreams will contribute to the future of the UAE.
Selected children will get free passes for themselves and two additional family members to attend the show, which is taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).
To participate, applicants have to post their video on Instagram and tag the UAE National Day official account @OfficialUAEND along with #UAEDreamers51, or by send the clip via direct messages on Instagram. The last day for submission is December 2.
The celebrations will be broadcast live on December 2, on the official website and all local TV channels. To avail tickets, visit www.UAENationalDay.ae.
More information is available on the official UAE National Day social media accounts @OfficialUAEND on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter; and the official website www.UAENationalDay.ae.
