UAE fans mourn death of Emirati artist Majid Al Falasi, voice of cartoon character from Freej series

Tributes poured in for the 33-year-old as his untimely death shocked and saddened people across the region

By Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 3:47 PM

Emirati actor and voice artist Majid Al Falasi has passed away at the age of 33. Al Falasi was known for his iconic voiceover of the character 'Um Saeed', considered one of the funniest characters in the popular animated series 'Freej'.

The news of his untimely death has shocked and saddened fans across the UAE and beyond as tributes poured in for the late artist on social media. Many expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of his life and work.

Emirati writer Amani Al Matrooshi took to Twitter to remember Al Falasi and wrote, "The voice that drew a smile on our faces, and the words that brought us enjoyable moments through poetry and positive values. May Allah have mercy on you and grant you paradise, and may He comfort the hearts of your family and loved ones."

Another Twitter user, Saif wrote, "Thank you for all the happy times, and may God accept you with His wide mercy and forgiveness. May He grant your family and loved ones patience in your absence."

Meanwhile, Salah Al Shehhi, also expressed his condolences on Twitter, and remembered Al Falasi as a humble and kind-hearted artist who had made a lasting impact on Emirati culture. "He was known for his kindness, humility, simplicity, ethics, and his artistic contributions that were present in every Emirati household," Al Shehhi wrote. "May Allah make his grave a garden from the gardens of paradise."

Born in 1990, Majid Al Falasi, a husband and father, began his career in 2006 as the voice of 'Um Saeed' in Freej. This first Emirati animated series instantly gained widespread popularity throughout the Arab world and even achieved international success.

Created by Emirati director Mohammed Saeed Harib in 2006, 'Freej' has been referred to as the Arab 'Simpsons' due to its content that addresses societal issues. It is also the first 3D animated series in the region that revolves around adapting to the old reality of Dubai and its modern developments through the adventures of four women.

