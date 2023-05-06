UAE: 2 young Emiratis killed in head-on vehicle collision due to wrong overtaking

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Serbian Government and the families of the victims of the crime
Two Emiratis, a 19-year-old male and a 28-year-old female, died in a horrible road accident on Saturday that happened on the road linking Masafi area with Dibba-Masafi street in Fujairah.
According to Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, director of traffic and patrols department at Fujairah Police, the deaths were the result of a head-on collision between two vehicles, following the wrong overtaking of one of the cars near the Masafi roundabout.
Al Dhanhani added police traffic patrol and ambulance were quickly deployed to the incident area. The bodies were also immediately transported to the hospital to complete the legal procedure.
