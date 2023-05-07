UAE: Emirati man dies after falling from mountain in RAK

Investigations into the incident are currently underway

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 5:35 PM Last updated: Sun 7 May 2023, 6:03 PM

An Emirati citizen has died after falling from a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to local Arab media, the man went on a picnic trip, but was late returning home, prompting his relatives and other locals to report him missing. Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah then formed a search team, consisting of members from the comprehensive police centre in Al Rams as well as the search and rescue and national ambulance department.

Some locals also joined the search, many of whom were familiar with the area's terrain. The search continued until the deceased man's body was eventually found in a rugged area, reportedly the result of falling from a height.

The man's body was taken to the hospital, and concerned authorities have begun investigations into the incident.

