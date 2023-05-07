India: 16-year-old boy dies while shooting reel on railway tracks

A case has been registered with the local authorities

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 12:36 PM

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old was killed after he was hit by a train in Hyderabad, India.

The boy was shooting a reel on the railway tracks along with two of his friends when the accident took place.

Officials have said to Indian media that the boy could not move fast enough when the vehicle came closer as his back was facing the oncoming train.

However, both his friends, who were taking selfies, managed to make a narrow escape.

The boy's father said that he had left the house for Friday prayers. After a few minutes

A case has been registered with the local authorities. The boy was a resident of Hyderabad.

