India: 54 dead in ethnic clashes after fresh bout of violence erupts

The research looked at patient data from Sweden's health registry which included nearly three million women
The death toll after ethnic clashes in India's remote northeast rose to 54 on Saturday, with fresh violence overnight despite authorities rushing in troops to restore order.
Thousands of soldiers were sent to Manipur state after a protest march by a tribal group turned violent on Wednesday.
Authorities imposed an internet blackout and issued shoot-at-sight orders in "extreme cases" in an effort to contain the unrest.
Police told AFP that the situation remained tense after a fresh bout of violence on Friday night, while The Press Trust of India said hospital morgues in state capital Imphal and Churachandpur district further south had reported a combined total of 54 dead.
"Sixteen bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital while 15 bodies were in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district," PTI reported, citing an unnamed local official.
"The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at Lamphel in Imphal West district reported 23 dead."
Manipur director general of police P. Doungel told reporters on Friday that security forces were bringing the situation under control.
Army patrols had "gone a long way to quell the thing off", he said.
Security forces and the Manipur government have yet to issue an official death toll for this week's violence.
But India's law minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters Saturday that "many lives have been lost" after days of clashes alongside damage to property.
The internet blackout has impeded the flow of information from Manipur and details of the latest clashes on Friday remain sparse.
An Indian army unit based in neighbouring Nagaland state said 13,000 people had sought shelter from the violence "within military premises".
On Thursday, security forces fired tear gas in Imphal to disperse protesters, some of whom had set alight vehicles and houses in parts of the city.
Burnt out vehicles were seen on streets otherwise empty due to the imposition of a round-the-clock curfew.
Defence officials said Friday that additional troops had been brought into the state by road and air.
ALSO READ:
The research looked at patient data from Sweden's health registry which included nearly three million women
Company's move an extension of its Pulse programme, which lets marketers place their brand next to the top four per cent of content on the platform
Tech giant to introduce a more straightforward and secure way to log into its services across devices and platforms, with the services communicating directly with a trusted device to log users in
Lower grip strength and slower standing up and sitting down speeds were significant risk factors for presenting with dementia, independent of genetic risk and lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol intake
US Federal Trade Commission says Meta-owned social media network misled parents about their children's online privacy and want to bar the network from making money off data collected on users under age 18
Rooted in the southern Italian region of Calabria, the crime organisation is Italy's most powerful mafia, operating in more than 40 countries.
We need better data to guide pandemic decisions
The no-frills carrier has filed an application for voluntary insolvency proceedings and has also cancelled all its flights for three days starting Wednesday