Watch: Emirati artist collaborates with Dubai-based Al Futtaim Group to provide libraries for displaced children

To date, the 'Pledge a Library' initiative has reached more than 23 countries, distributed 146 libraries, and spread joy to more than 100,000 Arab children worldwide

Supplied

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 2:52 PM Last updated: Sun 7 May 2023, 3:21 PM

A renowned Emirati artist and a prominent Dubai-based conglomerate are collaborating with the Sharjah-based ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative.

Emirati artist 'Mohamed Al Mansoori' and Al Futtaim Group in a joint partnership aim to support the long-standing initiative, which empowers underprivileged and refugee children by ensuring their access to quality books and sources of knowledge, particularly in Arabic language.

Shedding light on how cultivating reading habits and developing a knowledge-based culture is essential for every society, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Kalimat Foundation (KF) says, “Fostering a culture of reading and knowledge is imperative for all societies. In a rapidly evolving world, change waits for no one, and therefore, it has become an absolute necessity to encourage reading and promote knowledge.

The Kalimat Foundation was born out of a powerful vision, one that recognises the transformative power of books and the life-changing impact it can have on a child's future. Our mission is to ensure that every under-resourced Arab child worldwide has access to books, securing their right to reading, and empowering them to dream, imagine, and envision a brighter future than their current reality.”

The launch event, which took place during the KF's participation at the 14th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF), also saw an MoU signing ceremony attended by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi and Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of the UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, to showcase the new product line and promote KF initiatives.

Supporting underprivileged children through new product line

The ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative seeks to provide libraries, each containing 100 books, as part of KF's commitment to promoting the values of Arabic language and culture among under-resourced and forcibly displaced children. To date, the initiative has reached more than 23 countries, distributed 146 libraries, and spread joy to more than 100,000 Arab children around the world. Artist Al Mansoori contributed one of his artworks to create the design of the new merchandise line, the proceeds of which will be dedicated to support Pledge a Library’s mission and uphold the children’s right to read and access books.

As part of their collaboration, KF will showcase Al Mansoori's distinctive products on their website and in different events and locations. The partnership is intended to highlight the potential of art and creativity to bring about positive change and make a social impact, both within and beyond the borders of the UAE.

Al Mansoori also becomes KF's first ambassador in its charitable journey towards empowering children, instilling a love of reading and a passion for knowledge in the hearts of disadvantaged youth and children.

Majid Al Futtaim contributes to the foundation’s efforts

Under the terms of the newly signed agreement, Majid Al Futtaim Group has committed to promoting KF's initiatives and displaying its products in the group’s shopping malls locally, as well as facilitating collaborations with shopping centres outside the UAE to raise public awareness about its efforts.

Children empowerment through knowledge

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of the UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: "It is our pleasure to collaborate with Kalimat Foundation and lend our support to its noble humanitarian efforts to provide disadvantaged children with access to Arabic language resources.

The group's shopping malls across the United Arab Emirates will display the foundation's merchandise, as we strive to make a positive impact on society. This partnership reflects our steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility and aligns with our overarching philosophy and vision of creating great moments for everyone, every day.”

The collaboration between KF and Al Mansoori, a prominent visual artist in the UAE known for three decades of work focused on natural materials and pioneering land art, marks the first time the foundation has partnered with a local artist to create innovative and unique products that reflect the foundation's creative and humanitarian vision.

"Each product sold will help support this noble cause and will be a radical turning point in the life of a child somewhere in our world, who can become an ambitious and active member contributing to the development of their community. I am honoured to collaborate with Kalimat Foundation to support this humanitarian cause.

I hope my artistic works displayed in the new product line will convey a message of hope and inspire people to support the Pledge a Library initiative,” said Emirati artist Mohammed Al Mansoori.

ALSO READ: