UAE: Family quarrel turns violent; police control brawl, arrest members

Feuding parties also sustained injuries and were transferred to hospital for treatment

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM

Ras Al Khaimah Police operations room on Friday evening (March 24) received a report of a fight leading to a commotion in one of the neighbourhoods. The police revealed that a family feud in one of the emirate's houses got out of control, and the authorities had to get involved.

According to the police statement, a specialised team moved to the scene of the ruckus to control the situation. It was found that a brawl had erupted due to an existing dispute between the parties. The feuding members also sustained injuries and were transferred to a hospital in the emirate.

The police controlled the fight, the people involved were arrested, and legal action was taken.

Ras Al Khaimah Police asked the public not to spread rumours and circulate them on social media, promoting some baseless news that affects public opinion, clarifying that spreading rumours is a crime punishable by the Anti-Rumors and Cyber Crime Act, according to Article (52) of the Rumors and Fake News Crimes Act.

