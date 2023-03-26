UAE: Family quarrel turns violent; police control brawl, arrest members

Philippine-UAE travel: Do passengers need to show graduation yearbook to board flights? Experts clarify
A Dubai-bound Filipino tourist was offloaded at the Philippine airport twice after he failed to show an AoSG
Ras Al Khaimah Police operations room on Friday evening (March 24) received a report of a fight leading to a commotion in one of the neighbourhoods. The police revealed that a family feud in one of the emirate's houses got out of control, and the authorities had to get involved.
According to the police statement, a specialised team moved to the scene of the ruckus to control the situation. It was found that a brawl had erupted due to an existing dispute between the parties. The feuding members also sustained injuries and were transferred to a hospital in the emirate.
The police controlled the fight, the people involved were arrested, and legal action was taken.
Ras Al Khaimah Police asked the public not to spread rumours and circulate them on social media, promoting some baseless news that affects public opinion, clarifying that spreading rumours is a crime punishable by the Anti-Rumors and Cyber Crime Act, according to Article (52) of the Rumors and Fake News Crimes Act.
Ras Al Khaimah Police called on the public not to spread rumours and circulate them through social media, promoting some unfounded news that affects public opinion and explained that spreading rumours is a crime punishable by the law, according to Article (52) of the Crimes Law.
ALSO READ:
A Dubai-bound Filipino tourist was offloaded at the Philippine airport twice after he failed to show an AoSG
Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
Nationals have been asked to follow safety instructions issued by French authorities
The motorists, who were all pleasantly surprised, expressed their pride as they were handed their rewards
The Moon will turn into a tiny sliver and just 9 per cent of the surface will be visible
1,200 items were collected on the very first day of Ramadan to be distributed to the needy in some Middle East and African countries
The country aims to reduce potable water consumption by 20 per cent and increase the reuse of treated water to 95 per cent
Ministry provides free medical tests for workers as part of efforts to curb and control the disease