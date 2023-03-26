Dubai: 8 jailed for vandalising restaurant, assaulting owner and staff

Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
A group of people of Asian nationality have been sentenced to jail by the Dubai Criminal Court for vandalising a restaurant, causing an estimated loss of Dh26,000.
The owner of the restaurant said that one of the men entered his establishment and took a soft drink. When he tried to leave without paying, a member of the staff stopped him. The ensuing verbal argument escalated into a physical fight, after which the man left, vowing to return.
He then came back with seven other people, armed with bricks and a wooden stick. They broke the glass facade of the restaurant, destroyed its contents and then tried to flee.
However, all eight perpetrators were caught and sentenced to three months in prison, followed by deportation.
ALSO READ:
Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
Nationals have been asked to follow safety instructions issued by French authorities
The motorists, who were all pleasantly surprised, expressed their pride as they were handed their rewards
The Moon will turn into a tiny sliver and just 9 per cent of the surface will be visible
1,200 items were collected on the very first day of Ramadan to be distributed to the needy in some Middle East and African countries
The country aims to reduce potable water consumption by 20 per cent and increase the reuse of treated water to 95 per cent
Ministry provides free medical tests for workers as part of efforts to curb and control the disease
In a video that was tweeted earlier today, the authority said that they will be stringent punishment for those begging for personal or material gain