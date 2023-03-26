Dubai: 8 jailed for vandalising restaurant, assaulting owner and staff

They have been sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 6:55 AM

A group of people of Asian nationality have been sentenced to jail by the Dubai Criminal Court for vandalising a restaurant, causing an estimated loss of Dh26,000.

The owner of the restaurant said that one of the men entered his establishment and took a soft drink. When he tried to leave without paying, a member of the staff stopped him. The ensuing verbal argument escalated into a physical fight, after which the man left, vowing to return.

He then came back with seven other people, armed with bricks and a wooden stick. They broke the glass facade of the restaurant, destroyed its contents and then tried to flee.

However, all eight perpetrators were caught and sentenced to three months in prison, followed by deportation.

