Dubai: Gang members jailed for stealing over Dh780,000 from shipping company

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 7:55 AM

A gang of four people of African descent have been convicted by the Dubai Criminal Court for robbing Dh786,000 from a shipping company in the Al-Mateena area.

The members monitored the site for several days, making sure that there were large sums of money inside the company’s safe. The court sentenced them to six months imprisonment followed by deportation from the country. It also ordered them to pay back the stolen money.

According to police records, the case took place inside a shipping company in the Al Muteena area of ​​Dubai, when an Asian employee discovered a break in the external lock of the company's door, finding that it was not properly closed. Alarmed, she informed the owner of the company of this breach.

According to his statement in the investigations, the owner entered the company's headquarters and saw that the safe had been vandalised, and that the Dh786,000 and $50,000 it was storing inside were no longer there. When he reviewed surveillance camera footage, he saw three of the gang members entering the company after breaking the lock of the external door, with another person outside the premises monitoring the place.

A policeman in the investigations stated that a Dubai Police investigation team collected inferences from the crime scene, identified the suspects after analysing their data, and tracked the vehicle that transported them once the crime was carried out.

He revealed that two of the suspects were arrested in a neighbouring emirate with Dh3,000 in their possession, where they admitted that it was part of their share from the theft. While one of them admitted that his role was to monitor the place, and that he received Dh 20,000 for his participation, the second admitted that his share in the theft was Dh50,000, also acknowledging that he had sent money back home.

The policeman added that the third suspect was arrested in another emirate, and the fourth was arrested at Dubai Airport while trying to travel outside the country – so the court convicted them and passed its verdict.

