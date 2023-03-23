Dubai: Woman defrauds man of Dh185,000 through social media

He began to transfer the amount to her in installments, including two payments that he handed over in cash to a person in the emirate

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 8:10 AM

A woman of African descent defrauded an Arab man through Instagram, convincing him that she had 18 gold bars in an African country and needed Dh50,000 to clear it through customs. She promised to give the man eight of these bars if he helped her with the money.

The man began to transfer the amount to her in installments until it reached a total of Dh185,000 – including two payments that he handed over in cash to a person in Dubai.

When he realised that he had fallen victim to fraud, the man reported the incident to the police, and the person to whom he gave the money was arrested. Dubai's Public Prosecution charged him with committing fraud.

In the police inference report, and the Public Prosecution investigations, the accused admitted that he had received money from the victim, but denied carrying out fraud. The court then acquitted him.

