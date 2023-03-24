Ramadan 2023 in UAE: 5 cases in which beggars will face tougher penalties than Dh5,000 fine

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, the crackdown on beggars in the country intensifies.

UAE Public Prosecution has reminded residents of the penalty that follows begging.

In a video that was tweeted earlier today, the authority said that they will be stringent punishment for those begging for personal or material gain.

According to Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, any beggar that falls under these categories will be strictly penalised:

is not a person of determination

has an apparent source of living

is displaying a fake injury

pretends to be doing a service

deceives people in any manner

Beggars that are caught will be facing up to three months in prison and will be fined at least Dh5,000.

