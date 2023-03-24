Ramadan 2023 in UAE: 5 cases in which beggars will face tougher penalties than Dh5,000 fine

The warm wishes were also extended to the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
As the holy month of Ramadan begins, the crackdown on beggars in the country intensifies.
UAE Public Prosecution has reminded residents of the penalty that follows begging.
In a video that was tweeted earlier today, the authority said that they will be stringent punishment for those begging for personal or material gain.
According to Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, any beggar that falls under these categories will be strictly penalised:
Beggars that are caught will be facing up to three months in prison and will be fined at least Dh5,000.
The launch of the Digital Dirham will address the problem and inefficiency of cross-border payments and drive innovations for domestic payments
He presented a bank statement that reflected some funds under his name but authorities noticed that the account was opened only a month ago
The organisation will work with hotels, Iftar tents to ensure that surplus food is not wasted and is instead redirected to those who need it
Coinciding with Ramadan, the drive aligns with the message of giving and charity of the holy month and aims to support underprivileged communities
The place of worship is adorned with two minarets, each 60 metres long, and is characterised by four circular domes
Lights will be switched off at 8:15 pm as David Attenborough’s documentary A Life on Our Planet will be screened at Sustainability Pavilion
An official stresses that the police provide all logistical support needed for those in jail to keep in touch with their families via electronic devices