UAE: Free parking announced in Sharjah for 3 days

The UAE President passed away on May 13
UAE1 day ago
The Sharjah City Municipality announced that the public parking in the city would be free from May 14 to May 16.
According to an official social media post, the paid parking system will resume city-wide on May 17.
This decision excludes the parking zones that are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays.
The seven-day paid parking zones can be identified by the blue guiding panels installed below the parking signs.
ALSO READ:
The decision coincides with the suspension of work in ministries, federal and local departments and the private sector in mourning for the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The UAE President passed away on May 13
UAE1 day ago
Key facts about the second president and 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi
UAE1 day ago
A Muslim World League event in Riyadh hosted the contingent from the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha
UAE1 day ago
He served as the nation's leader since 2004
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed praises Lt Gen Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi for his sincere efforts in serving the nation
UAE1 day ago
Non-compliant companies to pay Dh6,000 fine a month for every unemployed citizen, with increase of Dh1,000 per year
UAE1 day ago
300,000 iftar meals were distributed throughout the holy month
UAE1 day ago
The announcement follows the directives of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
UAE2 days ago