UAE: Free parking announced in Sharjah for 3 days

The Sharjah City Municipality announced that the public parking in the city would be free from May 14 to May 16.

According to an official social media post, the paid parking system will resume city-wide on May 17.

This decision excludes the parking zones that are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays.

The seven-day paid parking zones can be identified by the blue guiding panels installed below the parking signs.

The decision coincides with the suspension of work in ministries, federal and local departments and the private sector in mourning for the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.